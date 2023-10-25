CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new academic building at the Army War College in Carlisle is now open, but it is not just any new building.

War College leaders and others gathered on Wednesday morning to dedicate the new building. Officials said it builds on old traditions but with some new, state-of-the-art technology.

“We used to be focused on the faculty, and now it’s all about the students, how to assist them, and how to enable them to become better strategic leaders. And so we focused on things that the army is looking for, teaching leaders the ability to collaborate,” Col. Robert Alvorson said.

Alvorson said the old 1960s-era building falling apart and it was cheaper to build an all-new building rather than attempting to fix the old one.