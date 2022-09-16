CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle fire and police departments responded to an apartment fire at 149 A St. on Thursday afternoon, according to the Carlisle Police Department.

Emergency responders found the fire at the front first-floor apartment, where one tenant suffered burn injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to the police department.

Carlisle police say the fire started in the kitchen of that apartment. They say it was accidental and was attributed to unattended cooking.

The police department says about 10 tenants were displaced by the fire and were being helped by the Red Cross. The damage was estimated at $75,000, according to police.