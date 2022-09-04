CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A report of an assault is under investigation in Carlisle.

Police have said that on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North Pitt Street and West North Street for a report of an assault.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man in his thirties who was assaulted and suffered injuries to his face. Police have said this is not related to the shooting that took place around Memorial Park, which took place around the same time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact the Carlisle Police at (717)-243-5252.