CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Carlisle Police Department, police responded to a report of a broken front door at the Red Devil Vapors and CBD Shop around 7:20 a.m. on September 4.

Police say that they discovered that a hammer was used to hit the front door multiple times.

The surveillance video shows the suspect attempting to break the front door so they could get into the store.

Police state that the suspect is a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black sneakers, a black ski mask, and carrying a red backpack with black trim.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.