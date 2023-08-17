CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– More charges have been filed against the gunman from a Cumberland County shooting outside of Sheetz in July.

According to online court documents, Angelo Rice, 21, of Carlisle, now faces attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges from the shooting.

Originally only a felony firearm and four other misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person charges were filed against Rice who police say fired thirteen shots at another man.

Police were able to see from medical records that the victim was actually shot four times; two in the right hip area, another in the left hip area, and a fourth gunshot wound on his left arm.

It was noted in the charges filed by Middlesex Township police that the arm gunshot wound was very close to the heart and other organs, and police said also that the shrapnel could not be removed causing “permanent physical disfigurement.”

According to the charges filed, right before 6 p.m. Rice had exited the gas station’s lot and was stuck at a red light in his vehicle on Wolfs Bridge Road when the man approached him just moments before the shooting.

Rice allegedly fired thirteen shots, which officers managed to see on surveillance video. There were also people inside a minivan that was struck by the gunfire, according to the charging documents.

Police have not revealed what triggered the shooting.

Scene of July shooting in Cumberland County

The victim was able to identify Rice as the shooter while at the hospital to two different detectives, according to the charges filed

Rice is now in Cumberland County Prison following the new charges which comes after he turned himself in on Aug. 4 and posted bail.