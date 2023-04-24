CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — An Italian grocery market and eatery that got its start in Harrisburg will expand and open its second location in Downtown Carlisle next month.

Nonna Ilva is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo named Mattia Cappella and Hannah Houpz. According to Cappella, he is originally from Italy and officially moved to the US just three years ago – Houpz is a Mechanicsburg native who also spent a lot of time in Italy as well.

While living overseas, Cappella became an accomplished chef who worked in kitchens all across the world, including Spain, London, and Italy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Just last year, Cappella and Houpz opened their debut Nonna Ilva location at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, at 1233 North 3rd Street. According to Cappella, the Italian grocery market is named ‘Nonna Ilva’ after Cappella’s grandmother who passed away last year.

“I just wanted to make her proud, that’s why I named it after her,” Cappella explained.

Nonna Ilva is most known for offering a wide selection of imported, authentic Italian grocery items. Additionally, the Italian market also hand makes and hand bakes a long list of Italian cuisines and desserts, including:

Pastas

Ravioli

Italian paninis

Cannoli’s and a lot more!

Nonna Ilva’s newest location is soon coming to Downtown Carlisle at 204 North Hanover Street. According to Cappella, “the plan was always to open more than one location”, and this new location will open the door for Nonna Ilva to debut some new menu items.

Roma-style pizza, gelato, and multiple new flavors of Tiramisu are just a few of the Italian options Cappella plans on adding to the new location’s menu.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Though Nonna Ilva is a ‘grab-and-go’ grocery market and eatery, the new Downtown Carlisle location will have indoor and outdoor seating for about 15-20 guests. According to Cappella, they plan on adding an additional two to three jobs with the opening of the new location.

If you are interested in applying, you can call Cappella directly at (717)-608-1332.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nonna Ilva in Downtown Carlisle is slated to open in May 2023. According to Cappella, the new establishment has an inspection scheduled for tomorrow.

“It is very exciting,” Cappella stated. “I am very happy [about opening soon].”

The hours of operation for Nonna Ilva’s Downtown Carlisle location will be:

Tuesdays // 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.