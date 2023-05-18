CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned, award-winning tattoo parlor recently relocated and will soon reopen at a new Camp Hill storefront.

The Twisted Mad Hatter Tattoo is owned and operated by Harrisburg native Raymond Philbrick. According to Philbrick, he opened his first Twisted Mad Hatter Tattoo location in Dillsburg back in 2017, right next to the Devil Eye Brewing Company.

About two years before opening his first Dillsburg location, Philbrick suffered from a stroke, which forced him to relearn the entire art of tattooing and several other important functions. According to Philbrick, when people ask him how long he has been tattooing for, he always says that he started in 2017 since the stroke required him to relearn tattooing entirely during his one to two years of rehabilitation.

Today, Philbrick will soon be unveiling his new 3,300 square-foot tattoo shop in Camp Hill at 941 Kranzel Drive. According to Philbrick, this new storefront was at a perfect location that would allow him to create what he has always envisioned for his tattoo shop.

“I live in Mechanicsburg, and I ended up finding an old ballet studio close by in Camp Hill and I thought it was perfect for a tattoo studio, and also I thought it would be perfect for holding events,” Philbrick explained. “We really like to do things for the community – we try to be more than just a tattoo shop.”

With a bigger and better tattoo shop than before, Philbrick hopes to continue his streak of awards and nominations for his artwork. According to Philbrick, since 2017, his tattoo shop has been nominated for Simply the Best in Harrisburg every year, including this year – finally, back in 2021 he won readers choice for Harrisburg Magazines Simply the Best contest. Twisted Mad Hatter Tattoo also won the people’s choice in Gettysburg at their tattoo convention.

To check out some of Twisted Mad Hatter Tattoo’s work, you can click here.

Currently, Philbrick is looking for new talent at his tattoo shop and if you are interested in applying, you are encouraged to either apply in person or email him at: Info@twistedmadhatter.com

The Twisted Mad Hatter Tattoo shop will be holding its official grand opening on June 1, and the shop’s hours of operation will be:

Tuesdays – Thursdays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“This is what I envisioned when I first thought of opening my own location – being in Camp Hill with this community is great,” Philbrick added. “In Dillsburg, we didn’t have any direct competition, but now we do, so when people chose to come to us it feels awesome.”