MECHANCISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The “Back 2 School Drive 4 Success” took place over the past two weeks at Renewal by Anderson’s Mechanicsburg showroom.

On Saturday, students from All You Can joined Renewal by Anderson employees to help load their trailer with school supply donations that were dropped off by the community.

Students were able to enjoy a pizza party and got a surprise visit from Trinity High School’s football head coach and former Penn State star Jordan Hill.

On Aug. 26, everything will be distributed to students during a community fair which will be located at All You Can Inc. Families with students who need assistance can register by clicking here.

If you still would like to donate, you can take or ship your backpacks and items to All You Can in Harrisburg.