CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and additional emergency services were at the scene of a crash involving an electric bicycle and a vehicle on Friday morning.
Police said that the accident occurred near S. College Street and Church Avenue.
The bicycle rider was transported to a hospital for treatment of “significant injuries” sustained in the crash, Carlise Police said.
According to police, S. College Street may be closed for a few hours while an accident reconstruction is conducted. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.