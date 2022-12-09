CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and additional emergency services were at the scene of a crash involving an electric bicycle and a vehicle on Friday morning.

Police said that the accident occurred near S. College Street and Church Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bicycle rider was transported to a hospital for treatment of “significant injuries” sustained in the crash, Carlise Police said.

According to police, S. College Street may be closed for a few hours while an accident reconstruction is conducted. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.