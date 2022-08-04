UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., the incident has been cleared. However, they are residual delays.

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 was causing issues for both the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway.

According to 511pa.com, the crash is on Interstate 81 northbound 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A: US 11 North- New Kingstown. There is a lane restriction in place.

Delays are also occurring in the southbound lanes as well, possibly due to rubbernecking.







No word on any injuries at this time.