CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Bullseye Sneaker Boutique, located in Camp Hill, Cumberland County, is gearing up for its second annual back-to-school drive.

The boutique is now accepting community donations for the drive. Residents of the greater Harrisburg area can donate any new or lightly worn sneakers and clothing.

Donations will be accepted until noon on August 25, after which the items will be distributed to kids, teenagers, and young adults in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Capital Region program.

The boutique is currently accepting all sizes of sneakers and clothing. Heavily soiled items cannot be accepted.

As a donation incentive, the boutique is also currently offering $5 store gift cards in exchange for each item donated, on the first 5 items ($25 max per person).

Donations can be made during business hours at the boutique, located at 3401 Hartzdale Drive, Suite 117 in Camp Hill.