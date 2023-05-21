CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The 24th annual Kite Festival returned to Camp Hill Borough.

The Keystone Kiters demonstrated their different kites and children and adults were able to make one of their own and test it out.

The festival was held at Fiala Fields and the weather couldn’t have been better for the event.

Audrey Logar, Recreation Director of Camp Hill Borough said, “We haven’t had this great of a turnout since before 2020 so we’re just thrilled and the weather didn’t hurt us either, it’s awesome.”

The Keystone Kiters make and design their own kites.