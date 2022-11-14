CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Borough announced on Monday that it will be hosting its Law and Order, Safety First event on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the borough office.
The Camp Hill Borough Public Safety Committee, Camp Hill Police Department, Camp Hill Fire Department, Camp Hill School District, East Pennsboro Police Department, and Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office’s new Forensic Laboratory will be offering a family-friendly safety education seminar in Prosser Hall. The seminar will be titled “Law and Order – Camp Hill.”
The event is free, but pre-registration is suggested. You can register here.
The seminar will feature the following:
- Presentations on first aid and emergency bleeding response, as well as active intruder planning
- Home fire safety tips provided by fire department volunteers
- Demonstrations by special guests East Pennsboro Officer Helwig and K-9 Maarten
- Forensic Laboratory demonstrations of equipment and techniques used to investigate crimes all over the county and how Camp Hill officers can access these resources to solve crimes in the borough
- Opportunities to meet safety professionals and learn ways to keep yourself and your family safe