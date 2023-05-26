LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a man in a wheelchair and dragging him from a moving vehicle.

Lower Allen Township Police say on May 25 officers responded to the 2100 block of Cedar Run for a man reportedly pointing a gun at a man in a wheelchair.

The victim told police he had been contacted and threatened by Darren Ross earlier in the day. After returning from the store, the victim said Ross was standing outside an apartment and pointed a black firearm at him.

Police say Ross then got into a Honda Civic and drove through the grass toward the victim, who fled in his wheelchair and dropped his phone. Ross allegedly stole the victim’s phone and put the vehicle in reverse as the victim reached for the device. The car then dragged the man across the parking lot into the grass.

The victim reported that Ross then drove forward at a high rate of speed, causing the victim to drop from the vehicle and nearly run over.

Ross was later located and detained by police in Hampden Township where a search of his vehicle led to an airsoft gun and the victim’s cell phone being found.

Ross has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and terroristic threats, among other offenses. Bail was denied and Ross was taken to the Cumberland County Prison.