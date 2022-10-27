Camp Hill, Pa. (WHTM)- Residents in Camp Hill can now post more than 2 political signs in their yards at least until January 31.

Today, Camp Hill Borough agreed to a Stipulated Preliminary Injunction Order, which means it has agreed not to enforce its ordinance prohibiting more than 2 political yard signs and an ordinance which restricts the displaying of political yard signs to 60-days prior to and 30-days after the Election Day. The Injunction stays in place until January 31, 2023.

This is the result of a motion that was filed late Tuesday by attorney Marc Scaringi. He is representing the Camp Hill Borough Republican Association and two Camp Hill residents.

“My clients are very pleased… beginning today, they will be able to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech by displaying more than 2 political yard signs in the 2022 General Election! With five seats open, the residents of Camp Hill Borough no longer must choose which two candidates to support with yard signs and can now support as many as they wish. The First Amendment has been re-established, at least through January 31, 2023, in the Borough of Camp Hill.” said Marc A. Scaringi Esq. Scaringi Law.

A $1,000 a day, per violation, fine is associated with violating the sign ordinances.

Scaringi is seeking a permanent injunction, which would restrain and prohibit Camp Hill Borough from ever enforcing the ordinances.