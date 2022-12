CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Police are investigating a pair of suspicious fires set in a local park.

The two suspicious fires were set on Sunday, Dec. 4, and Thursday, Dec. 8, in Schaeffer Park, the Camp Hill Police Department says. Police say borough property was damaged by the fires.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Camp Hill Police Department at 717-737-1570.