CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Camp Hill are looking for a man who allegedly opened a fraudulent bank account.

According to police, on June 8, 2022, a man entered the PNC bank located on South 32nd Street in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

The man opened a bank account and was able to obtain a loan using a similar-looking victim’s identity.





Anyone with information that can identify the suspects is asked to please contact Sergeant Harrer, Camp Hill Police Department at (717) 737-1570 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).