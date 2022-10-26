CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Can you be fined for having too many political yard signs? If you live in Camp Hill, the answer is yes and residents are fighting back.

Residents say borough ordinances are violating their first amendment rights.

A motion was filed late Tuesday asking a judge to put a temporary hold on these ordinances, so they cannot be enforced by the borough.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There’s a $1,000 a day per violation fine associated with violating this sign ordinance,” Attorney Marc Scaringi said.

Scaringi is representing the Camp Hill Borough Republican association and two Camp Hill residents. The complaint was against the borough and its ordinances that limit when a resident post a political; sign in their yard and how many they are able to put up.

Right now, residents can only post two signs.

There are five offices up for election right now. These ordinances are compelling Camp Hill Borough residents to choose two of their candidates. We claim that is an unreasonable restriction on their first amendment right to free speech, ” Scaringi said.

According to the complaint, 45 residents of the Camp Hill Borough received notices of coder violations. It is not clear if any has had to pay the $1,000 per violation fine.

“And, if you want to appeal the action of code enforcement to the borough you have to post a $500 nonrefundable fee just to appeal the code enforcement action. That’s a lot of money,” Scaringi said.

Scaringi also said that his clients are not asking for money — they just want change.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’ll ask for a permanent injunction which would restrain and prohibit the borough from ever enforcing these ordinances,” Scaringi said.

abc27 reached out to the Camp Hill Borough Attorney for comment. However, he did not respond. There is a status conference with the judge handling this case on Thursday, Oct. 26.