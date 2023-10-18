CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A cancer resource center based in Cumberland County held its grand opening Wednesday.

“Radiant Hope” began its mission in 2015 to provide support and care packages to cancer patients, their families, and caregivers.

On Wednesday, the non-profit officially opened its new cancer community center along Central Boulevard near Camp Hill just off Trindle Road.

“Radiant Hope’s” mission is simple: Impact as many families as possible.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We kind of fill a niche of a hole that’s not medical, but it’s the emotional spiritual being there for somebody else type of thing, that is completely necessary when you’re going through what a lot of families are going through,” executive director Joanna Dennstaedt said.

The center is located near many other healthcare facilities on the West Shore that provide cancer treatments and services