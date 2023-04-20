CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Spring Carlisle brings car lovers from all over the world to Cumberland County.

It’s a place where you can find anything related to cars such as vintage gas pumps, car parts, and auto-themed decorations.

The highlight of the event is the two-day collector car auction.

Mike Garland, the Public Relations Manager said, “One of the coolest parts about the event is the unmatched automotive camaraderie. It gives a chance for families to come out and spend time together, for friends to walk the grounds and enjoy time together and it brings strangers together that share a similar bond.”

The collector auction ends tomorrow, but Spring Carlisle runs through Sunday, April 23.