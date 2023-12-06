CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce is asking people to shop locally this holiday season in a fun way.

The chamber launched its first buy-local challenge. Playing off the midstate area code, if people spend $17 at seven participating members and send the receipts to the chamber, they could win a 717 dollar gift card to a business of their choice.

“Buying local, what that does, it not only creates jobs in our local area but that money, at least 70% of that, stays in our area,” said Jen Germain, marketing director of Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce. “It really helps our communities to build upon each other, connect with each other, and to thrive.”

The challenge runs through Jan. 8.