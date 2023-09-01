CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – According to an email obtained by abc27 from the Carlisle Area School District, the school was notified by federal government officials that its internet system has been infiltrated with ransomware.

According to the district, the school will be operating without internet for today and they state that there is no known safety threat to the schools, students, or staff.

The school district also states that the phones and website are fully operational.

Parents and visitors will be limited by the school district and anyone who plans on picking up their child from school must contact the office.

The school is using a workaround for student account information when it comes to the food service department.

The school district states that students will not be able to use internet-based applications such as laptops and iPads.

According to the school district, they will provide updates and additional information when they learn more about the breach.

The school district also states that they are working to get their internet back online as quickly as possible and they state that they currently are working with experts to help solve the issue.