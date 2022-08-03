CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced a new president on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

According to a release, Nicole Dreary has been named president and CEO of the board. Dreary has served as the Executive Director of Leadership in Cumberland for the last five years.

“Nicole’s experience paired with her drive and creativity will set the Chamber up for success in the near and distant future. She has fantastic ideas that will build upon the Chamber’s strong relationships to assist in the community’s growth as a whole,” Ashleigh Goss, Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chairperson said.

In addition to this, the Chamber is also excited to announce that Leadership Cumberland will now be facilitated by both the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as the West Shore Chamber of Commerce.

A sense of community and service has always been a core value of mine…Leadership Cumberland has given me the opportunity to develop community leaders into stronger versions of themselves. To inspire them to advocate, collaborate, and serve the great communities where we live, work, and play. My plan is to increase the Chamber’s vision and work with our members to be the catalyst for growth in our business community and within Cumberland County,” Nicole Deary, President, and CEO of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce said.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to bring Leadership Cumberland along with me as well as partner with the West Shore Chamber to continue to serve the County in developing effective leaders for the workplace and community,” she added.