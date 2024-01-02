Carlisle Borough, (WHTM)- Carlisle Borough faces the mental health crisis by stepping up efforts to help its struggling citizens. It will become the first in Cumberland County to have a co-responder with a social services background who can work alongside law enforcement.

“The co-responder is geared to be really a social worker who is able to help people in crisis whether that’s mental health, substance abuse or housing, any of those social issues,” said Mayor Sean Shultz of Carlisle Borough.

The co-responder will help link those struggling with mental health to services available. Shultz says the police are for it.

“They know that although they have training to deal with these issues, their tools are law enforcement tools,” said Shultz. “If there’s a safety issue, law enforcement has to make sure the scene is safe and secure before bringing the co-responder in, and then law enforcement may at some times, if it’s a safe situation, may stage back away from the scene directly and let the co-responder to go to work.”

“We’re dealing with a lot of challenges through mental health patients,” said Nathan Harig, assistant chief of Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

Harig says some of the patients are familiar faces who struggle to connect to resources.

“Whenever we hear that there’s the potential for co-responder programs and inpatient or outpatient centers nearby, we welcome all the help we can get,” said Harig.

Carlisle Borough budgeted $150,000 for the program. Shultz says the borough is hoping to fill a full-time position by spring and eventually a part-time position.

To learn more about the program, visit its website by clicking here.