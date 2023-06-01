CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Carlisle announced on Thursday, June 1, that they are canceling their annual “Stars Burst Over Carlisle” fireworks show on July 4, 2023.

“Although we understand many in the community have enjoyed this event, unfortunately,

the resources are not available this year to organize the annual fireworks show in Carlisle,” said Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz.

Shultz is hopeful that the fireworks show will return in 2024.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“I look forward to working creatively with residents and community partners to make the event even better when it returns. The goals should be to enhance the connection to Carlisle’s place in historic events at the founding of our country and during the Civil War and to integrate Summerfair and the Downtown. We will take this year off to create a new vision to celebrate Carlisle and what makes our American democratic republic so special,” Shultz added.

Carlisle’s Summerfair will still take place and kicks off on June 23 at 5 p.m. and runs until July 3. Summerfair will include concerts, open pool nights, a craft fair, a 5K walk/run, and a peanut carnival. A majority of the events during Summerfair are free.

For more information and scheduling for Summerfair, click here.