CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced that the “thrill of the hunt” will start on April 19 with the Spring Carlisle 2023 event.

According to Carlisle Events, the automotive past, present, and future will be showcased as a part of Spring Carlisle and the event will run from April 19 to April 23 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

Admission tickets for the event are discounted if they are purchased in advance online, and kids who are 12 and under can enter the event for free.

There will be an automotive flea market, car corral, and a two-day collector car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions. The flea market will be held on the fairgrounds, while the auction will be held separately at the Carlisle Expo Center.

There are expected to be nearly 100,000 people attending Spring Carlisle and the auction, according to Carlisle Events.

Cars that are a part of the car corral and auction will range from pre-war automotives to modern-day muscle cars. The auctions will take place for two days, April 20 and April 21, and the bidder with the highest bid can take home the car of their dreams.

At Spring Carlisle there will also be a swap meet, where you can secure hard-to-find pieces or parts within the meet. There’s merchandise ranging from toys, trinkets, collectibles, vintage gas pumps, signs, and literature.

There will be many other activities and events at Spring Carlisle, including displays from the Automotive Restoration Market Organization and the AACA Car Club.