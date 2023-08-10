CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Veterans from across the Midstate came to Cumberland County Wednesday in search of new jobs.

“It’s crucial getting as many organizations out there in front of service members and military spouses to provide them a network to engage with these companies and then hopefully find that next meaningful career,” Director, Hiring Events Carlisle Expo Robert Mulvihill said.

More than 30 organizations and businesses were at the Carlisle Expo Center, from the Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania to credit unions and even the Federal Bureau Of Prisons was there to help vets carve a path forward.

“Getting acclimated is exciting I mean it’s a little bit scary as well but it’s an exciting thing to be moving on to the next chapter of my life and this is I think a great opportunity to do it,” retiring Air Force member Jedd Lucas said.

For some veterans, the career fair does more than give them job opportunities, it makes adjusting to society easier.

“it helps people like me to feel comfortable with their transition that they can make the move from the military in a way of life they’ve been familiar with to something entirely new it’s nice to have people that are that are waiting here to help us out,” Lucas said.

For retired u.s. navy veteran Robert Mulvihill, it’s one step closer to solving a bigger problem

“It shows them that this community and organization recruit military and DAV are here for one purpose and one purpose only and that is to help them find meaningful gainful employment,” Mulvihill said.