CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle PA Fairgrounds will be welcoming back Ford lovers from around the world this summer. The 2023 Carlisle Ford Nationals will return to Carlisle from June 2-4.

According to Carlisle Events, last year’s Carlisle Ford Nationals event hosted the largest amount of show cars ever at any car show in Carlisle. A total of 3,454 Fords were on display at the event.

This year’s event will highlight the SVT Cobra, Coyote powerplants, the Ford Lightning, and SVT Reunion, the Malaise Era, and the 40th Anniversary of Saleen. The displays will be placed in various spots, including Building T, Building R, and under tents on the NPD Showfield.

If you are interested in submitting a display idea for consideration, you can apply today. Submissions will be accepted through the first quarter of 2023.

According to Carlisle Events, “The vehicle doesn’t have to be the best of the best, but it does need to fit one of these display themes.”