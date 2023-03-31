CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man in Upper Frankford Township was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and then fled the scene.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on March 31 at around 8:10 a.m., PSP Carlisle was dispatched to the 4100 block of Enola Road in Upper Frankford Township in Cumberland County for a domestic-related stabbing.

State Police say that 33-year-old Jonathan Michael Lepperd of Carlisle allegedly stabbed his girlfriend at the home and then fled the scene in his vehicle.

The victim was flown from the scene to a hospital with severe injuries, State Police say.

Troopers located Lepperd within an hour and then a pursuit ensured. The vehicle stopped in the 100 block of Creed Road in West Pennsboro Township. Lepperd was then taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, State Police say.

Following the incident, Creek Road was closed for a short time. It has since reopened as of 10:45 a.m.

There is an active investigation taking place and charges on Lepperd are forthcoming, according to State Police.