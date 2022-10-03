MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 24-year-old man from Carlisle died in a vehicle crash on Sept. 23, Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle report.

The crash occurred at the intersection of W. Lisburn Road and Old Stonehouse Road South in Monroe Township, Cumberland County, according to PSP Carlisle.

The man who died was driving a Nissan Altima on Old Stonehouse Road South, entering the intersection, while a Chevrolet Silverado was approaching the intersection on W. Lisburn Road, PSP reports. When the Nissan entered the intersection, the Chevrolet tried to avoid hitting it but was unable to avoid a collision, police say.

The front of the Chevrolet struck the driver’s side of the Nissan, and both vehicles came to rest in a grassy yard beside the roadway, police say.

PSP reports that as a result of the crash, the Nissan’s driver sustained traumatic fatal injuries. Police say the man was suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Two passengers in the Nissan sustained suspected minor injuries but were not transported to a medical facility, according to PSP, and the driver and passenger in the Chevrolet were not injured.