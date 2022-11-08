CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury indicted Carlisle resident Baishi Jermaine Bailey, 48, on charges related to the December 2020 deaths of four people, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said on Nov. 8, 2022.

According to a release from the district attorney’s office, the charges come after a multi-year investigation into the overdose deaths of Duane McNeal, who died on Dec. 19, 2020; Joshua Cuff, who died around Dec. 20, 2020; Jackie Berrier, who died around Dec. 22, 2020; and Christine Bailey, who is not related to Baishi and died around Dec. 26, 2020.

Baishi Bailey allegedly sold crack cocaine laced with fentanyl to each of the people who died, who were all found to have died as a result of acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the release.

Investigators also identified multiple other individuals who experienced non-fatal overdoses as a result of crack cocaine they allegedly purchased from Baily in mid- to late-December 2020, the district attorney’s office said.

Baily was indicted on:

Four counts of drug delivery resulting in death (maximum penalty of 40 years in prison on each count)

Four counts of involuntary manslaughter (maximum penalty of five years on each count)

Six counts of criminal use of a communication facility (maximum penalty of seven years on each count)

Seven counts of delivery of a controlled substance — fentanyl (maximum penalty of seven years on each count)

Eight counts of delivery of a controlled substance — cocaine (maximum penalty of seven years on each count)

“Fentanyl has ripped a deep scar through Cumberland County. Its legacy is one of death and sadness. With these charges today, we hope to hold one of the individuals allegedly profiting off the death and misery of others accountable for bringing this plague to our community,” District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said in the release.