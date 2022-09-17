CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County Judge has sentenced a Carlisle man to serve a minimum sentence of one year after he crashed into an oncoming vehicle that killed the passenger in that vehicle back in August of 2020.

According to a release from the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced John Patrick Mumper of Carlisle following his guilty pleas in July of 2022 to charges of involuntary manslaughter. Mumper was also sentenced to an additional 18 months of probation after he is released.

Gabriel “Gabby” Godfrey

On Aug. 28, 202, Mumper was driving on North Hanover Street in Carlisle. The release stated that Mumper was driving 20 miles over the speed limit. Mumper disregarded a steady yellow signal and entered the intersection of North Hanover Street and Noble Boulevard.

Because of this, Mumper crashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing Gabriel “Gabby” Godfrey. Godfrey was 23 years old at the time of her death and was serving as a flight paramedic in the United States Air Force.

Gabby’s family attended the sentencing hearing. Both her mother and fiancé addressed the court. Because of their emotional testimony to the court, Judge Brewbaker sentenced Mumper to an additional condition that requires him to write a letter to the court on the anniversary of Godfrey’s death each year for the duration of his sentence.

“Every day people risk a similar tragic outcome whenever they try to ‘beat the light’ and rush recklessly through an intersection. In Gabby’s memory, I hope people hearing about this case think twice before making that decision in the future,” Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said.

D.A. McCormack also complimented Senior Deputy District Attorney Glenn A. Parno, and Carlisle Police officers Sergeant Jeffrey Kurtz and Officer Michael Sturm for all their hard work during this investigation and prosecution.