CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was arrested and charged with multiple crimes related to the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 back in June 2022 has been sentenced.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Austin Holler, who waived his right to a preliminary hearing back in June, was sentenced to state prison for 6 to 12 years, followed by a consecutive term of 3 years supervised probation.

The DA’s office states that the charges against Holler were brought to the attention of the Carlisle Borough Police department in June 2022. This was after learning that Holler had forced the victim to engage in sex with him against her will.

Holler will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.