CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to Assistant Fire Chief Steve Goho of the Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Department, three vehicles were involved in a crash around 4:02 p.m. today on the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the fire department, one of the vehicles rolled over and one person was taken to Harrisburg Hospital with unknown injuries.

The scene was cleared around 4:57 p.m.