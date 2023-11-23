(WHTM) — Carlisle Police are looking for information about an overnight shooting that happened on Wednesday, November 22.

According to the police department, they received a report of a shot fired near the intersection of S Pitt St and W Chapel Ave just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived they found evidence that a shooting had taken place. Police also said they were notified of a vehicle that had been struck by a bullet.

As of Thursday morning, no injuries had been reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department.