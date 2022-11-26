CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department is attempting to locate a missing man.

According to police, they are looking for John Gannon. Gannon left his residence on Buchannon Drive sometime during the overnight hours on Saturday, causing his family to be concerned for his welfare and safety.

Gannon is 6 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants, and a black and red shirt.

Anyone who sees John or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.