CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police have arrested a 16-year-old after a shooting on January 26.

Carlisle Police say officers responded to W. Louther Street for a report of shots fired and determined a shot had been fired from a moving vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bullet fragments were recovered from a vehicle after a round penetrated the rear door and nearly struck the driver’s seat.

Officers located multiple witnesses and found video footage that identified a suspect.

Carlisle Police say Jeremiah Sellers was arrested and charged with an adult for criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and recklessly endangering another person.

Sellers was arrested on January 27 by Carlisle Police and the Cumberland County SRT. He was taken to the Cumberland County Prison and held without bail. he’s scheduled for a hearing on February 22.