(WHTM) – Today was a very special day for a Carlisle woman.

Esther Goodyear turned 105 today. She was at her church today at St. Paul which had a celebration for her.

She said this about turning 105, “I just live like every day, you eat your breakfast and your lunch and your dinner and I eat plenty of sweet stuff.”

Esther also stressed the importance of community. She’s been going to her church since 1927.