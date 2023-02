CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A New York man is wanted for making terroristic threats towards a woman and her family in Chambersburg.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, 28-year-old Jeysen Sime is wanted by police after making threats to kill a woman and her family.

Sime is being charged with Terroristic Threats and Criminal Coercion.

Chambersburg Police are asking anyone with information regarding Sime to contact them at 717-264-4131.