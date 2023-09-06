CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman is charged with allegedly delivering the drugs that led to a May death in Cumberland County.

Camille Winston, 30, of Carlisle, is accused of supplying the narcotics that led to the overdose death of a woman in March, North Middletown Police said in the charges filed.

The autopsy report stated that she died from Acute Fentanyl Toxicity and she tested positive for different narcotics such as fentanyl and cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim in her bedroom and two phones along with the drug packaging. On them, police said they found messages detailing drug transactions and that one of them belonged to Winston.

Police learned the victim went to meet up with Winston at the Weis Market in Carlisle Borough and officers were able to get surveillance video footage that showed the two then driving to an apartment at the corner of N. East Street.

Winston was also picked out of a photo lineup by a witness who reported that she was the victim’s “drug contact,” the complaint states.

Winston faces two felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death, and conspiracy, according to online court documents. She is currently locked up in Cumberland County Prison with bail set at $150,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.