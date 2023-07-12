SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago will be performing in Shippensburg this fall.

The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University announced that the multi-Grammy award-winning band will perform on November 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range between $95-119 for the one-night show.

The performing arts center will also host two Broadway musicals on tour Hairspray, On Your Feet: The Story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and Menopause The Musical 2

Additional acts announced on Wednesday include comedian Brian Regan, ventriloquist Terry Fator, family musical Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, Bored Teachers Comedy Tour, The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, Tower of Power, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tanya Tucker, and Hotel California.

The full list of events can be found here.

Tickets are available online at luhrscenter.com or through the box office at 717-477-1123. Tickets can be purchased in person at Luhrs Center Box Office at 475 Lancaster Drive in Shippensburg at the Season On Sale Event on Saturday, July 15 from 10-4 p.m. when ticketing fees will be waived.