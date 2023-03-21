LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Chick-fil-A is now hiring for multiple positions in anticipation for their grand opening at their new Camp Hill location.

Land Development Plans for the new Chick-fil-A, which is located on 3525 Gettysburg Road, were originally submitted to Lower Allen Township back on March 14, 2022.

According to these Land Development Plans, the new 5,159 square foot Chick-fil-A, which is coined as the “Lower Allen” location, will be equipped with three drive-thru lanes, 58 parking spaces outside, and will be capable of seating 104 customers inside.

According to Chick-fil-A, in anticipation for the Lower Allen restaurant’s upcoming opening, they are now looking to hire 125 part time and full time Team Members.

These open positions include: Back-of-house, Front-of-house, Leadership and more.

Aside from competitive pay and benefits, Chick-fil-A also offers its Team Members:

Scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $5,000

Tuition discounts at over 100 US Universities through Scholarship America

Career and Leadership development opprintunities

Hands-on-training

It should be noted that this new Chick-fil-A is owned and operated by Brian Gibson, who also owns and operates the Chick-fil-A in Mechanicsburg, which is located on 6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 3500.

“I am excited to welcome 125 new Team Members to Chick-fil-A Lower Allen. We look for those with a heart for service who are eager to learn and grow as leaders each and every day,” Gibson said. “Working here is an opportunity to serve others and make a positive impact in the community.”

If you are interested in applying, you can either text “7398004” to 31063 or you can learn more online by clicking here.

According to Chick-fil-A, the new restaurant is “slated to open next month”.