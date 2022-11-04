CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Services for victims of child abuse are expanding into Cumberland County.

UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pa. has offices in Lebanon and Harrisburg. It now has its third office in Carlisle.

It provides care to children suspected of being abused.

“It’s been about four years in the making, but we saw the need to bring the services to Carlisle or actually to Cumberland County for children that experience abuse and neglect rather than have the kids have to travel to Harrisburg this way they have services in their community,” Director of Operations Lynn Carson.

The child advocacy center says 35% of the children referred to the office are from Cumberland County.