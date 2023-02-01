CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon.

The Fairground Avenue Skate Spot project began back in September 2022 and is set to have its soft opening on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. According to the Borough of Carlisle, the early opening of the skate park was permitted by the project’s contractor, LandServ, since all concrete elements, railings, and handrails have already been installed – which are the major safety elements of the skate park.

It should be noted that certain elements of the project are not entirely complete, so for the time being the skate park will only be open from dusk until dawn.

Some of the work on the skate park that still remains to be completed includes:

Light pole installation

Park benches

Hook up for a water fountain

Additional painting

Landscaping

“We are thrilled to be able to open the Skate Spot ahead of schedule,” Carlisle Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said. “The design of the Skate Spot was a community effort, and we are grateful to the individuals who took part in the planning process, whether participation was responding to a survey or attending a public meeting. The comments and ideas gleaned from those interactions helped to design the Skate Spot.”

According to the Borough of Carlisle, the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot is just a part of a much larger project, referred to as the Fairground Avenue Linear project. This project as a whole includes the construction of many new elements across the park, such as:

Entry plaza

Benches

Solar Lighting

Interactive play area (with inclusive play elements)

Interactive walking path

Swinging benches

Glider benches

Hammocks

Native plantings

The entire Fairground Linear Park project is anticipated to be completed by June 30 of this year. Upon its official completion, the Parks and Recreation Department will be holding a grand opening celebration for the community.

Additionally, two other major park-based projects are going to be taking place in the Borough of Carlisle in 2023, which consist of:

Rebuilding Fort LeTort (a playground on 260 E Pomfret St.)

Constructing a bicycle pump track at Valley Meadows Park (Located at 203 Meadow Blvd.)

The Fairground Avenue Skate Spot is located at 413 Fairground Ave. According to the Borough of Carlisle, once construction of the park is completed, it will become the Borough’s 18th park.