ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local developer broke ground last week on a new luxury, multi-family community.

A new luxury community, called 98 Penn Place, is being constructed by the York-based developer, Inch & Co. According to Inch & Co., this project will become the largest multi-family community that they have constructed to date.

The new 98 Penn Place will rest on a 37-acre property and is located at 98 East Penn Drive. According to Inch & Co., the new 98 Penn Place will feature over 400 multi-family units and more than 160 townhomes.

In addition to the hundreds of living spaces, the new 98 Penn Place will also feature several amenities, including:

Clubhouse Resort-style pool Double story fitness center

Dog Park

Several outdoor community spaces

“The community has really embraced this project in a big way. We’re ready to go full force and look forward to a very successful project with this group,” Owner of Inch & Co. Jeff Inch said.

Ground was officially broken on 98 Penn Place back on Friday, April 28. According to Inch & Co., they expect the new community to begin taking reservations in later Summer 2024.

Inch & Co. anticipates 98 Penn Place being move-in ready by Fall 2024.

