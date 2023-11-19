CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A controlled burn and training exercise will be taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in Cumberland County.

The South Middleton Township Emergency Management Administration, in cooperation with township fire chiefs, scheduled the burn to take place at 15 and 17 Robin Drive in Carlisle. Robin Drive and the western entrance to Spring Gardens Estates will be impacted during the exercise.

As part of the exercise, 17 Robin Drive will be set on fire to enable firefighters and personnel to experience real structure fire conditions while being in a controlled environment.

Residents should be able to access their homes at all times.

Public safety officials will be on hand throughout the training to ensure the safety and security of those involved in the exercise and surrounding structures.

Any questions on the controlled burn/fire training exercise should be directed to the Township’s Emergency Management Office.