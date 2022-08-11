CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash is causing delays near Carlisle on Interstate 81 North.

According to PennDOT, there is a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Northbound 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A- US 11 North- New Kingstown. There is a lane restriction.

Rubbernecking on Interstate 81 Southbound in the same area is also causing delays on that side of the highway.

No word on what caused the crash or if anyone is injured at this time.