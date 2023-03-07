SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A stretch of I-81 northbound running through Franklin and Cumberland Counties has now been reopened following a closure due to a single-vehicle crash.

According to 511pa.com, as of 8:39 a.m. the crash occurred on I-81 between Exit 24: PA 696 Fayette St. and Exit 29: PA 174 – King St.

The Shippensburg Fire Department stated on their official Twitter that they are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on I-81 northbound near mile marker 27.

All lanes headed northbound are currently closed at this time.