CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after an afternoon crash in Cumberland County.

Upper Allen Police said in a news release that there was a single-vehicle crash at about 2:50 p.m. near milepost 39.7 on Route 15 South.

The driver of the vehicle died from the crash, police stated in the release.

Details about the crash are still unclear, but police say they are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (717)-795-2445