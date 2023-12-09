CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa,. (WHTM) — A portion of Interstate 81 South was closed in Cumberland County due to crashes along the highway on Saturday morning.

According to PennDOT, one of the crashes occurred on I-81 southbound between Exit 37: PA 233 – Newville and Exit 29: PA 174 – King Street All lanes were closed for a time. State Police requested the closure at exit 37 at around 9:15 a.m.

A PennDOT spokesperson stated that there were two or three crashes that occurred in the area of the closure. At this time there is no word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

The first crash was reported at mile marker 31.2. As of 10:30 a.m., all lanes have reopened.